Following the release of the Fed Minutes, Wall Street stocks fell once more.

Stocks on Wall Street fell for the second day in a row on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve signaled a reduction in stimulus by the end of the year, adding to concerns about the impact of the next Covid-10 wave.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting revealed broad agreement among officials on the prospect of a slowdown in the huge monthly bond purchases in the coming months.

The report came as little surprise, given recent comments by Fed officials, and initially caused minimal change in prices, but stocks plummeted in the final hour of trade, finishing around 1% lower.

Concerns about the Delta form of Covid-19 and Afghanistan, as well as the eagerly awaited announcement of the Fed’s (stimulus) tapering plan, will likely continue to affect market sentiment as summer draws to a close, according to CFRA Research’s Sam Stovall.

In European trading, shares in London and Paris fell, while those in Frankfurt rose.

“The source of worry is almost completely due to Covid’s resiliency and virus-related restrictions, both of which have hampered the global economy’s recovery,” according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Despite a new lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew enforced in Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne due to a Delta outbreak, Asian markets climbed on Wednesday as investors sought cheap equities.

This prompted new viral fears, as well as travel bans in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

A disappointing US retail sales report released on Tuesday has heightened Wall Street’s concerns about the new Covid-19 wave.

However, despite the bleak outlook, Asian markets remained unfazed, with Tokyo ending a four-day losing run to close higher on Wednesday.

Hong Kong closed on a high note as well, with investors appearing unmoved by Beijing’s new antitrust plans to rein in the country’s booming digital behemoths — proposals that saw Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street plummet overnight.

However, as US data showed a rise in gasoline stocks, oil prices fell for the sixth straight day.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 1.1 percent at 34,960.69. (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 1.1 percent at 4,400.27 in New York (close)

Nasdaq in New York is down 0.9 percent at 14,525.91. (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.2 percent at 7,169.32. (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.3 percent at 15,965.97. (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.7 percent at 6,770.11. (close)

At 4,189.42, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.2 percent (close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.6 percent at 27,585.91. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.5 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.