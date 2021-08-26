Following the ransomware attacks, Biden and tech executives discuss cybersecurity.

Following high-profile breaches that raised concerns about the vulnerability of so-called vital infrastructure, President Joe Biden met with corporate and government officials on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve cybersecurity.

Chief executives from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, as well as representatives from the financial and utilities industries, were hosted by Biden and other cabinet officials.

The meeting comes in the wake of cyberattacks and data breaches that impacted a major US oil pipeline, a meatpacking company, and the Microsoft Exchange email system, as well as ransomware assaults that hit a variety of industries.

Biden added, “I’ve asked you all here today because I believe you have the power, the capacity, and the duty to raise the bar on cybersecurity.”

Following the talks, prominent internet businesses, including three global cloud computing heavyweights, announced cybersecurity training programs and investments.

According to a tweet from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company expects to invest $20 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, as well as “$150 million to help US government agencies enhance protections.”

In a statement, Amazon committed to make their staff security training open to the general public, while Google announced a five-year investment of $10 billion to assist “protect the software supply chain.”

The most recent hacks, which targeted Microsoft email servers and the widely used SolarWinds security software, raise concerns about defending 16 “critical infrastructure” industries such as energy, utilities, defense, food, and manufacturing.

Some commentators have suggested that Russia and other nations accused of hosting cybercriminals be sanctioned more severely. Others have urged that cryptocurrency, which is used by hackers to collect ransomware, be scrutinized more closely.

The conference, according to a senior administration official, will focus on “concrete” security measures.

The official stated that the recent attacks have “generated a sense of urgency” and the need to refocus government and private sector efforts.

The official stated, “We want to focus on the core causes of any bad (cyber)activity.”

This entails providing more stable computer software and hardware systems in both government and industry.

The official stated, “We need to shift to a system where security is built in by default.”

Sundar Pichai of Google, Andy Jassy of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, and Satya Nadella of Microsoft were among those in attendance.

Top executives from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and other financial and insurance firms, as well as leaders of water and energy businesses and educational institutions, attended the meeting.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were among the government officials present. Brief News from Washington Newsday.