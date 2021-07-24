Following the pandemic, Netflix’s growth has slowed to its lowest level in years.

Following a record-breaking year in 2020, when Netflix added 36 million new users, the world’s most popular video streaming service saw its subscriber growth decrease dramatically in the first half of 2021. Netflix added only 5.5 million customers in the first half of 2021, compared to more than 25 million in the same period a year ago, according to the company’s latest earnings statement. The streaming behemoth attracted just 1.5 million paid members worldwide in the three months ending June 30, the lowest quarterly gain since Q2 2013. While this may appear scary at first glance, there’s no need to fear just yet on Netflix.

According to the company’s own assessment of the slowdown, it was a victim of last year’s success, when a flood of individuals signed up amid stay-at-home orders and limited options for things to do with their free time. Many of those subscribers would have signed up this year anyway, causing “some lumpiness in our membership growth,” according to the company’s statement to shareholders.

While the unexpected growth spurt in 2020 is arguably the most significant cause of the recent slowdown, pandemic-related production delays also played a part, resulting in a reduced content slate for the first half of 2021. Netflix anticipates subscriber growth to speed up again in the third quarter, with a content lineup skewed towards the second half of the year. The company is projecting net additions of 3.5 million. If that target is accomplished, the business will have added 54 million members in the last 24 months, roughly matching its pre-pandemic growth rate.