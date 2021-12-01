Following the Omicron turbulence, global markets have recovered.

Following Omicron-related losses, global stock markets rebounded Wednesday, as oil prices soared on the eve of OPEC and its allies’ important output meeting.

As dealers momentarily set aside news of record-high eurozone inflation, European equities rose, matching most rising Asian bourses.

The dollar continued gains against key rivals as the Federal Reserve appears to be reducing its massive financial support measures at a faster pace than previously anticipated.

Investors have had a wild week with the revelation of the mutant Omicron strain, which has cast a pall over the economy, prompted new Covid restrictions, and wreaked havoc on most markets.

Traders are unsure about the implications on the global economy and the possibility of further lockdowns, as scientists rush to analyze the strain and urge rapid vaccination campaigns.

“An unpleasant combination of a Covid-related growth hit, reduced central bank support, and continued inflation is hardly a recipe for healthy stock markets,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“However, it appears that some traders have decided that the weakening has gone far enough for the time being, since they have emerged to bid up stocks and oil.”

On Thursday, OPEC and its allies will host a major output meeting, having resisted US-led efforts to increase production in order to lower skyrocketing energy prices, while the advent of the new type has complicated the arithmetic.

The OECD, a collection of major industrialised nations, said on Wednesday that Omicron poses a threat to global economic recovery, lowering its growth forecast for 2021 and calling for a faster vaccination rollout.

According to the OECD’s newest outlook, the global economy would increase by 5.6 percent this year, down from a forecast of 5.7 percent.

Top pharmaceutical companies have expressed conflicting views on the efficacy of their vaccinations against Omicron.

Markets fell on Tuesday after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warned the Financial Times that existing vaccines may not be as effective against the new strain as previously thought.

Other drugmakers, on the other hand, eventually stated that it was far too early to make a decision.

The CEO of BioNTech, who partnered with Pfizer on the project, predicted that patients will be shielded from severe symptoms.

“The market should bounce significantly if, by this time next week, medical experts have judged that existing vaccines are sufficient and/or the Omicron pathogenicity is lesser than the present Delta form,” said strategist Louis Navellier.

“Conclusions to the contrary might have a significant impact on the current bullish view for 2022,” he said.

The FTSE 100 index in London is rising. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.