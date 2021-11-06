Following the murders, fear has descended on Rohingya refugee camps.

The area where assassins fired down Mohib Ullah, an activist who was a strong advocate for the 850,000 Rohingya refugees living in Bangladeshi refugee camps, is still stained with blood.

A senior member of Ullah’s now-shellshocked volunteer group has received phone calls informing him he’ll be next in the weeks since the murder. And he’s not the only one.

“They can hunt you down the same way they shot our leader and so many others,” Noor, who was too afraid to disclose his full name or be photographed, told AFP.

“They,” he says, are members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a Myanmar insurgent group suspected of being behind a spate of killings and criminal activity in the camps.

Ullah was not killed by ARSA, according to the organization.

The majority of the Rohingya have been living in the camps since 2017, when they fled a deadly military offensive in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar, where the mostly Muslim minority is loathed and viewed as illegal immigrants.

The refugees are stuck in bamboo-and-tarp shacks with no work, inadequate sanitation, and no education for their children, refusing to return until they are assured of security and equal rights.

During the monsoon season, overflowing latrines fill narrow mud alleyways with excrement, and during the sweltering summers, fires can rip through the flimsy buildings in minutes.

Bangladeshi authorities provide some security during the day. During the night, however, the camps become the realm of gangs purportedly affiliated to ARSA who smuggle millions of dollars in methamphetamine from Myanmar.

“As soon as the sun sets, the situation changes,” Israfil, a Rohingya refugee who goes by one name, told AFP.

“The dark time is when they have extended hours to do anything they want,” he added.

Ullah and his colleagues worked silently among the chaos and unrest in the camps, secretly documenting the crimes committed against his people by the Myanmar military while advocating for better conditions.

In 2019, the former schoolteacher rose to fame after organizing a protest in the camps that drew about 100,000 people to mark the two-year anniversary of their exodus.

He met US President Donald Trump in the White House that year and spoke at a United Nations summit in Geneva.

His celebrity, on the other hand, appears to have ruffled ARSA’s feathers.

According to his colleagues and rights campaigners, they saw Ullah as a challenge to their position as the lone voice for the Rohingya, one who was opposed to their atrocities.

"He was a thorn in ARSA's side."