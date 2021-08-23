Following the launch of the Combo Meal, where can you find McDonald’s Saweetie merchandise?

McDonald’s (MCD) has released a product line with the hip-hop sensation, offering a variety of hoodies, t-shirts, and hats for fans, only days after debuting the Saweetie combination meal.

On August 9, McDonald’s stores began serving the Saweetie combo meal, which includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, and Tangy BBQ and Sweet ‘N Sour dipping sauces.

pic.twitter.com/rhbjwPBjpy #TheSweetieMeal

The Saweetie combo dish will be available through September 5 at participating McDonald’s.

The new McDonald’s + Saweetie goods collection, which is described as a “iced-out streetwear” unisex collection inspired by the singer’s “passion of air brush,” goes on sale Monday. It’s made up of more than ten different color schemes that represent some of her favorite things, such as volleyball, her West Coast background, and, of course, McDonald’s.

Saweetie stated in a statement, “Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the current fashion, so it was only appropriate I drop some frosty gear to honor my McDonald’s collab.” “I adore big pieces, such as the Saweetie ‘N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees, which are two of my favorites.”

At 10 a.m. ET on Monday, fans may purchase the collection at icybysaweetie.com. The product is available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL for $18 to $128.

McDonald’s has previously collaborated with celebrities such as rapper Travis Scott, reggaeton artist J Balvin, and K-pop band BTS on combination meals. Except for J Balvin, whose collection was hampered by manufacturing troubles and was later canceled, the collaborations resulted in merchandising collections.

As it seeks to attract a younger generation of customers, McDonald’s has been using the celebrity power of vocalists. Saweetie, who is well known for the smash song “Best Friend,” has 12.3 million Instagram followers.

McDonald’s stock was trading at $239.23 at 1:21 p.m. ET on Monday, up 74 cents, or 0.31 percent.