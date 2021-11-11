Following the inflation scare, stocks have been mixed.

On Thursday, stock markets split as traders processed persistent inflation fears, a mixed economic growth forecast, and a favorable report on Evergrande, the struggling Chinese property firm.

Following gains in Asia, Europe’s main equity indices nudged higher in afternoon trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Monday, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed.

On Wednesday, the major US markets fell for the second day in a row after data showed the US consumer price index touched a 31-year high last month, placing further pressure on the US Federal Reserve to intervene to keep inflation from spiraling out of control.

Officials from the Federal Reserve have stated that the increase in inflation is only temporary and that the global economy will gradually return to normalcy next year.

Even though inflation indications have really tested the central bank’s ‘transitory’ term, Thursday’s stock market advances “would suggest investors are not too optimistic the Fed would change course at its next policy meeting in December,” according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“The market may give the Fed a little more leeway just in case we’ve reached peak inflation,” Razaqzada said.

The possibility of a rate hike boosted the dollar’s value against other major currencies.

Oil prices have recovered after falling due to inflation fears.

Due to weakening demand in big customers China and India, as well as rising energy prices, OPEC decreased its prediction for global oil demand growth in 2021.

While central bankers have attempted to assuage inflation fears, analysts believe the misery is far from over.

“The inflation picture is likely to get worse before it gets better,” Wells Fargo & Co.’s Sarah House predicted.

The prospect for growth was also in the spotlight, as Brussels boosted its prediction for eurozone output this year on Thursday.

At the same time, official data revealed that the UK’s economic recovery slowed dramatically in the third quarter due to supply limitations as countries reopened following pandemic lockdowns.

The FTSE 100 index in London, on the other hand, was up 0.5 percent in midday trading.

Back in Asia, Bloomberg News reported that Evergrande has paid interest on bonds once more, calming concerns about the company’s impending demise and potential contagion outside of China.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.1 percent at 36,039.20 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.5 percent to 7,375.83.

Frankfurt – DAX: 16,078.29, up 0.1 percent.

Frankfurt – DAX: 16,078.29, up 0.1 percent.

Paris – CAC 40: FLAT at 7,048.11

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,351.29

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.6 percent to 29,277.86. (close)

