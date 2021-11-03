Following the Fed’s decision to taper the stimulus, Wall Street set new highs.

Wall Street reacted positively to the Federal Reserve’s well-publicized decision on Wednesday to begin winding down its stimulus program, with key equities indices setting new highs.

All three major US indices closed the day at all-time highs for the fourth day in a row, with the broad-based S&P 500 rising 0.7 percent to 4,660.57.

The new highs came after a mixed day for European and Asian stocks, as well as a drop in oil prices.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell maintained his belief that current higher-than-expected inflation will decline in the second half of 2022, and that the US central bank “can be patient” when it comes to raising interest rates.

Despite inflation patterns that have spurred doubts about whether Fed officials misjudged the situation, Powell, who is awaiting news on whether President Joe Biden would re-appoint him, defended his measured approach.

“I don’t believe we’re behind the times. Policy, in my opinion, is well-positioned to deal with a wide variety of possible outcomes.” The major US indices were in the red for the majority of the day, but rallied after the Fed pronouncement.

Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities, said of the early trade, “It’s normal to get anxious about a potential surprise.”

He did say, though, that “you received exactly what you expected.”

Prior to the Fed’s statement, new statistics indicated that the recovery was still going strong. Private businesses hired 571,000 workers in October, according to data from payroll services provider ADP, a higher-than-expected figure that comes ahead of Friday’s critical US government jobs report.

In October, the Institute for Supply Management reported that its US services sector activity index reached an all-time high, spurred by large increases in new orders and business activity.

Earlier in Europe, London and Frankfurt finished the day flat, while Paris surged to smash a 21-year-old intra-day high and set a new record close for the second day in a row.

“If there is no evidence of tension across… markets, it’s largely because we all think we know what will come out of today’s (Fed) meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchase program,” SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya explained.

Other central banks have already raised borrowing prices or begun to tighten their purse strings as a result of the Fed’s move.

To help combat rising inflation, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years on Thursday.

The European Central Bank, on the other hand, is “extremely unlikely” to raise interest rates. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.