Following the Fed’s announcement of tapering, the Bank of England takes the stage.

The Bank of England is expected to maintain its stimulus and record-low interest rate on Thursday, but analysts believe it will follow the Federal Reserve in announcing when emergency support will be reduced.

Despite strong inflation, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee is anticipated to keep the cost of borrowing at 0.1 percent and keep the cash stimulus circulating around the UK economy at nearly?900 billion ($1.2 trillion, 1.0 trillion euros).

The announcement, which is expected at 1100 GMT, comes as global central banks debate when to end ultra-easy monetary policy and hefty support as Covid-ravaged economies begin to recover.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced that it will shortly begin reducing its own emergency funding.

The Bank of Norway raised borrowing prices for the first time since the pandemic began on Thursday, becoming the first member of the G10 group of major currencies to do so.

The Swiss central bank maintained its loose monetary policy while lowering the country’s growth outlook for 2021.

“Despite inflationary pressures, there is unlikely to be any action from the Fed’s colleagues at the Bank of England later today,” said AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould.

“However, some type of signal on when its own asset purchases would be pulled back and if a UK rate rise could be in the offing next year will be expected.”

Central banks have begun on enormous commercial bond purchases, resulting in massive liquidity flows throughout the global economy.

Some analysts suggest that this increases inflation, which is already on the rise as a result of supply shortages created by the pandemic.

Stagflation, a lethal combination of sluggish economic growth and out-of-control inflation, continues to worry central bankers.

After the UK was lifted from its state of emergency, annual inflation soared to 3.2 percent in August, approaching the highest level in a decade.

It comes as the UK’s economic recovery is stalling, even as the government’s furlough jobs support scheme nears its end next week, which is widely predicted to result in increased unemployment.

Supply chain disruption, inflation pressure on raw materials, and labor shortages reduced growth in the UK private sector to a seven-month low in September, according to a major poll released Thursday.

Record-high gas costs have been added to the mix, raising fears of skyrocketing energy bills when demand rises during the harsh northern hemisphere winter.

As a result of the market’s ongoing volatility, almost 1.5 million British consumers have seen their home energy suppliers go bankrupt in recent weeks.

