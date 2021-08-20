Following the Fed’s and Delta’s jolts, stocks have remained steady.

Fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve’s taper plans, and China’s regulatory crackdown knocked the wind out of the global rebound rally this week, but European and US equities held steady on Friday.

Oil prices have continued to decrease amid fears that an increase in the Delta variety of Covid-19 may lead to more closures and restrictions, reducing demand for energy.

Following news that UK retailer Morrisons had accepted a?7.0-billion ($9.6-billion, 8.2-billion-euro) buyout from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, London markets rose a few points in afternoon trading.

Frankfurt was down 0.1 percent, while Paris was up 0.1 percent.

The Dow and S&P 500 indexes opened flat on Wall Street, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3 percent.

Stock markets have plummeted this week over fears that the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will stifle global growth, with major indices ending the week in negative territory.

Sentiment was also hit after the Federal Reserve announced that it would start tapering its stimulus program this year.

Investors have also been concerned about the instability in Afghanistan and China’s regulatory crackdown.

“For the time being, sentiment is weak, and with lower trading volumes in August, more market volatility is very likely,” predicts Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Next week’s meeting of central bankers and finance executives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be closely watched for a taper timeframe and recovery plans from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Due to a lack of business and economic updates, markets may struggle for direction until the later part of next week, according to AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.

“The Jackson Hole conference, which begins next Thursday, will provide an opportunity for central bankers and other economic decision-makers to lay out their ideas for the next phase of the financial recovery.”

Share prices have been climbing for more than a year, thanks to massive government and central bank assistance, as well as investor anticipation that vaccine rollouts will allow economies to reopen.

However, when some countries reimpose containment measures and infection rates climb, the viral mutation has pushed specialists to reassess their growth forecasts.

On Friday, Hong Kong’s major stock index fell about 2% after Beijing passed a broad privacy rule prohibiting state and private companies from gathering sensitive data on citizens.

The action comes after leaders slammed the brakes on a slew of businesses, mainly internet behemoths, claiming personal data privacy, security, and antitrust violations as justifications.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up by less than 1%. Brief News from Washington Newsday.