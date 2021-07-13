Following the discovery of a new jet issue, Boeing will reduce 787 production.

Boeing stated Tuesday that it will temporarily restrict manufacturing of the 787 Dreamliner airliner after discovering a new issue with the plane during inspections.

Boeing is “reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks” after discovering “additional rework that will be required on undelivered 787s,” according to the company.

Following initial production issues on the jet, the aviation giant has been working with regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on a system of 787 inspections.

According to an FAA official, the problem is a “manufacturing quality issue near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company’s inventory of undelivered airplanes.”

“Despite the fact that the problem offers no imminent threat to flight safety, Boeing has pledged to repair these planes before restarting deliveries. The FAA will assess whether comparable improvements should be made to 787s already in commercial operation based on data.”

Even as the travel sector begins to recover from a major depression caused by Covid-19, and commercial airlines announce significant new plane orders, the current 787 crisis adds to Boeing’s challenges.

New 787 deliveries have been suspended, according to a Boeing official, as the company negotiates with the FAA on a fuselage inspection process.

Boeing’s 787 production would “temporarily be lower than five per month and will progressively return to that rate,” according to the firm. “Boeing now intends to deliver fewer than half of the 787s in inventory this year,” according to the report.

Boeing has previously stated that it had approximately 100 787 jets in stock.

The news came as Boeing recorded 79 commercial plane deliveries in the second quarter, up from 70 the year before.

The numbers show a significant increase in 737 MAX deliveries after the FAA approved the plane to fly again in November 2020 after a 20-month suspension due to two fatal disasters.

Boeing’s stock dropped 1.9 percent to $233.85 in pre-market trade.