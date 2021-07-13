Following the discovery of a new jet issue, Boeing will reduce 787 production.

Boeing announced Tuesday that it will curtail production of the 787 Dreamliner after detecting a new defect with the plane, the latest in a series of setbacks as the aviation giant tries to rebound from a long downturn.

Boeing said it identified “additional rework that will be required” while evaluating the 787 jets.

According to a representative for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the problem was identified as a “manufacturing quality issue at the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners.”

“Boeing has pledged to repair these airplanes before commencing deliveries,” the FAA claimed, adding that the company will also look into whether 787s already in service should be improved.

Despite the fact that the travel industry is beginning to recover from the effects of Covid-19, and commercial airlines are announcing big new plane orders, Boeing is facing new challenges.

As a result of the announcement, the company’s stock fell 3.0% to $231.10 in afternoon trading.

The manufacturer is “temporarily reprioritizing manufacturing resources” and will limit 787 production to five per month, which is little less than a third of the pre-pandemic rate of 14.

It also expects to deliver less than half of the 100 aircraft presently in stock this year, compared to “the bulk” last year.

The present problem with the company’s best-selling 787 airliner, called the “Dreamliner,” comes after a string of issues with the company’s best-selling jets in recent months.

Boeing was in a much worse situation 15 months ago, with the tourism industry in freefall and the company facing criminal charges over the 737 MAX, which was still grounded after two tragic crashes.

Because of the widespread availability of Covid-19 vaccines, the FAA’s clearance for the MAX to resume service in November 2020, and a $2.5 billion settlement with the US Justice Department over the MAX, the outlook for aviation travel has improved substantially.

Boeing, on the other hand, has had a difficult time regaining its footing.

The company postponed 787 deliveries from November to March due to production concerns, and then again in May after failing to reach an agreement with the FAA on the planes’ inspection method.

Boeing also announced a six-week halt on MAX deliveries this spring due to electrical concerns discovered during the manufacturing process.

Cutting production is, however, more critical than avoiding "as is" delivery delays.