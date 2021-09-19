Following the crackdown, a pro-Kremlin party is leading in the polls.

Early results showed that President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party won about 40% of the vote during a three-day poll that followed an extraordinary assault on the opposition.

United Russia had taken 39.2 percent of the vote with just over 10% of the vote counted, according to the results given by the electoral commission.

With 24.7 percent, the Communists came in second, followed by the nationalist LDPR party with 9.5 percent.

United Russia earned 54.2 percent of the vote in the 2016 State Duma elections, while the Communists received 13.3 percent.

The vote followed a crackdown earlier this year that saw Putin’s most well-known domestic adversary Alexei Navalny imprisoned and his organizations labeled as “extreme.”

All of Navalny’s key allies were jailed or fled the country in the run-up to the election, and everyone linked with his groups was barred from standing.

Navalny’s “Smart Voting” campaign, which advised voters on which candidates to support in order to deny Kremlin-aligned MPs a seat, was also severely thwarted by authorities.

The Communist Party candidates made up the majority of the voting list in this election.

The campaign’s website was taken down, while Apple and Google pulled the “Smart Voting” app from their stores on Friday, provoking outrage among opponents who accused them of caving in to Kremlin “blackmail.”

Sources close to Google and Apple told AFP that the decision was made under duress from Russian authorities, who threatened to detain the tech giants’ local employees.

Navalny’s “Smart Voting” bot had been banned from the popular Telegram messenger by late Friday, and Google Docs and YouTube videos featuring lists of the recommended candidates had been prohibited by Sunday.

Navalny’s staff quickly created new Google Docs and YouTube videos with the candidate lists, and the Kremlin critic wrote on Instagram in a final push to voters from behind bars: “Today is a day when your opinion genuinely matters.”

According to the latest numbers given by the election commission at 1500 GMT, turnout was at 45 percent.

Meanwhile, claims of ballot stuffing and military personnel guarding voting booths flooded Russian social media.

Online voting, new restrictions on independent election monitors, and the polls being spaced out over three days – ostensibly to lessen coronavirus risks – have all been cited by critics as potential fraud opportunities.

Independent election monitor Golos – who authorities had labeled a “foreign agent” ahead of the election – was still working as of Sunday evening. Brief News from Washington Newsday.