Following the announcement of a share sale, Aeromexico’s stock has plummeted.

Aeromexico’s stock fell on the Mexican stock exchange on Thursday after the company launched a substantially discounted tender offer for its shares as part of its financial reorganization.

Aeromexico’s stock dropped 70% at one point, but had recovered somewhat by midday. They were still down 52 percent to 1.79 pesos after closing at 3.89 pesos on Wednesday.

The corporation had stated earlier in the day that it would tender 46 percent of its outstanding shares at a pittance of 0.01 peso each.

Last year, Aeromexico, one of Latin America’s largest airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s “extraordinary impact.”

The move, according to the corporation, will allow it to raise new cash.

In a statement, Aeromexico said, “These steps are conducive to the company’s voluntary restructuring procedure under Chapter 11.”

Part-owner The tender does not include Delta Airlines, a US carrier.

According to analysts at financial services firm Monex, the stock would undergo “a significant period of volatility in the coming sessions” until the tender is completed and agreements for the restructuring plan are reached.