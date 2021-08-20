Following regulatory pressure, Binance is cracking down on money laundering.

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it will require users to undergo more thorough background checks in order to avoid money laundering.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has come under fire from countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, which are concerned about frauds, money laundering, and the lack of consumer protection.

This year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde both expressed concerns about money laundering involving cryptocurrency exchanges, while Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, both expressed concerns about a lack of consumer protections in cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, is beefing up its anti-money laundering procedures https://t.co/X67VJ3vcsM pic.twitter.com/qxRlh4b9vl

To access Binance’s products and services, users must first complete a verification process by showing an ID, driver’s license, or passport. Companies like CoinBase Global Inc and Gemini follow this norm, however Kraken demands personal information for limited access to trading.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told Reuters, “We hope to work more collaboratively with policymakers to improve global norms and dissuade rogue actors.”

Binance hired a former US Treasury criminal investigator as its global money laundering reporting officer, but several lawyers are skeptical that the move will help the business gain regulatory approval.

“It’s a wonderful marketing statement, but it’s not adequate from a regulatory standpoint. Regulators are unsure whether they have the jurisdiction to supervise the identity check because they are doing it on a voluntary basis, and no one can check whether they are doing it correctly,” said Alireza Siadat, a partner at the Frankfurt law firm Annerton.

Warren, who has equated the crypto market to the “wild west” and recently penned a letter to Gensler requesting him to crack down on crypto exchanges and implement rules, prompted the action.

“I am writing to request information about the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) authority to properly regulate cryptocurrency exchanges and to determine whether Congress needs to act to ensure that the SEC has the proper authority to close existing regulatory gaps that expose investors and consumers to dangers in this highly opaque and volatile market,” Warren began his letter.

“I believe we need new authorities to prevent transactions, products, and platforms from falling between,” Gensler said weeks later. Brief News from Washington Newsday.