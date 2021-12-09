Following Omicron’s and China’s fallout, European stocks have fallen.

The European stock markets fell on Thursday as traders kept an eye on the Omicron variant and the consequences from China’s housing crisis.

After the UK government strengthened virus restrictions in England as Omicron variant infections surged, including instructions to work from home and required Covid passports, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell near lunchtime.

The British pound took a hit as well.

“News of further social constraints being enforced in the UK has put a brake on the comeback of not just travel stocks, but brick-and-mortar stores, and hospitality sectors,” Susannah Streeter, senior investing and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

It comes as the UK and other countries battle rising prices, further jeopardizing economic recovery.

Investors were looking forward to Friday’s consumer price index data from the United States, as the Federal Reserve considers when to raise interest rates to combat high inflation.

Even though Latin America’s largest economy is in recession, Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points for the second time on Wednesday.

China announced on Thursday that consumer price inflation in November reached its highest level in almost a year.

The debt issue in China’s property sector was also a topic of discussion.

Two big Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion in bonds to foreign creditors, according to Fitch Ratings, as the country’s debt-ridden real estate sector spreads contagion.

Fitch said Evergrande has defaulted on more than $1.2 billion in bond obligations for the first time, downgrading the company’s position to a limited default rating.

Kaisa, a smaller property company but one of China’s most indebted, had also defaulted on $400 million in bonds, according to Fitch.

Elsewhere Amazon was fined 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by Italy’s antitrust authorities on Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominating position in e-commerce logistics.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.2 percent at 7,323.32 points.

DAX is down 0.3 percent at 15,634.03 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.2 percent at 6,999.64.

At 4,211.91, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.5 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.5 percent at 28,725.47. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.1 percent to 24,254.86. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,673.04, up 1.0 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1 percent at 35,754.75 points (close)

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $75.22 a barrel, down 0.8 percent.

At $71.98 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.5 percent.

Euro/dollar: $1.1317 is up from $1.1281.