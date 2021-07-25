Following normalization, Israel begins direct flights to Morocco.

More than seven months after normalizing diplomatic relations in a deal mediated by the United States, the first direct commercial flights between Israel and Morocco landed in Marrakesh on Sunday.

Passengers from Tel Aviv arrived early on Sunday afternoon on an Israir aircraft and were greeted with dates, pastries, and mint tea during a greeting ceremony held in their honor.

“I was born and raised in Marrakesh. I’ve been back here over 30 times, but this time it’s different – it’s as if it’s the first time!” an emotional Pinhas Moyal told AFP from the tarmac, his mask and luggage in Moroccan flag colors.

“This is a historic occasion; this flight will only deepen the bond between Israel and Morocco,” Benjamin Ron, a tour guide who hopes to bring in more Israelis in the future, said.

Two to three flights per week are planned for the route, according to Israir spokeswoman Tali Leibovitz.

Later in the day, a second flight, operated by the Israeli national carrier El Al, arrived in Marrakesh.

El Al has announced five weekly flights to Marrakesh and Casablanca.

According to an El Al release, Israel’s Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov stated the service will increase “trade, tourism, and economic cooperation between the countries” at a ceremony sending off the El Al aircraft, which was accompanied by Moroccan envoy Abderrahim Beyyoudh.

Morocco, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan, was one of four regional countries to agree to normalize relations with Israel last year.

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed and split former Spanish province.

On Twitter, the US State Department expressed its delight at the El Al flight on Sunday, calling it “another major development coming from improved relations between our partners and friends in Israel and Morocco.”

Morocco is home to the largest Jewish community in North Africa, with a population of over 3,000 people. In Israel, there are around 700,000 Moroccan-born Jews.

“It feels amazing to be back in the land of my ancestors,” said Sophie Levi, a 58-year-old Casablanca native who was one of hundreds of visitors who arrived on Sunday.

“After two years of Covid, we can now breathe again.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, 50,000 to 70,000 tourists a year traveled from Israel to Morocco via third countries, many of whom were Moroccans.

A direct flight transporting Israeli officials flew from Tel Aviv to Rabat in December of last year, when they signed many bilateral agreements