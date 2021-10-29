Following its denial of vaccine mandates, Florida’s CFO wants In-N-Out to relocate to the state.

After pushing back on checking vaccination status in California, Florida’s top financial officer Jimmy Patronis has urged that burger business In-N-Out consider relocating to Florida.

Some In-N-Out outlets in California, notably San Francisco, have had to close due to a failure to enforce the rule.

“We refuse to become the vaccine police for any government,” In-N-Out Burger’s business officer, Arnie Wensinger, stated.

She warned about the dangers of dividing clients into those who can and cannot be served.

Patronis proposes that the restaurant chain totally sidestep these issues by relocating to Florida, where regulations are less stringent.

He contacted In-N-Out to convey his proposal.

“As a member of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors, the state’s business development arm, I’d be honored to introduce you to our team and assist you in finding the ideal location to open a new In-N-Out here in Florida,” says the member “Patronis wrote to Lynsi Snyder, the president of In-N-Out Burger.

Patronis is motivated by In-N-Out Burger’s refusal to comply with a mandate that the corporation does not believe is required in its entirety. He opposes mandates for retailers and restaurants in the same way.

“”As a small company owner who grew up in a family-owned restaurant, I understand how difficult it is to turn a profit even on a good day, let alone when your own government is trying to smash your business with overreaching mandates,” Patronis wrote.