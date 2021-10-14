Following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood star Salman Khan will launch NFTs with BollyCoin.

Salman Khan, an Indian actor and Bollywood A-lister, has announced that he will soon introduce his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Static NFTs will be available on BollyCoin, according to Khan.

“Stay tuned” for additional updates on the static NFTs, the actor urged his 43 million Twitter followers. The non-fungible tokens of their favorite celebrity will be auctioned off on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing fans all around the world to possess non-fungible tokens of their favorite celebrity.

Salman Khan said on Twitter that his NFTs will be released in December in collaboration with BollyCoin. “NFTs leke, aa raha hoon main. On bollycoin, Salman Khan’s static NFTs have arrived “He tweeted in Hindi, indicating that he will be arriving with the NFTs.

NFTs are digital assets that use blockchain technology to back them up. They can be used for online sales and purchases, and all things come with a digital proof of ownership. WazirX, Binance’s cryptocurrency exchange, launched the NFT Marketplace in June 2021, allowing artists, makers, and collectors in India and overseas to create and trade digital assets such as art, music, movies, collectibles, and game goods.

In August, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan announced the introduction of his NFT collection on Beyondlife.club, following in the footsteps of celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton who have used NFTs to distribute their works.

Digital collectibles from the Bollywood business will be auctioned on BollyCoin’s platform, according to the company’s website. In a news release, the company stated, “We aspire to be the world’s largest Bollywood NFT market, teaming with the industry’s best producers and celebrities to develop iconic and exclusive NFTs.” Elon Musk’s collaborator Grimes established an NFT collection of her work, according to BollyCoin, with the first auction for a coin selling for $ 5.8 million in just 20 minutes. It further stated that if an NFT is sold on its platform, BollyCoin holders will receive BollyCredits, which can be used to buy NFTs on the platform.