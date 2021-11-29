Following his shocking death, Virgil Abloh held his final show in Miami.

Following Virgil Abloh’s death from cancer at the age of 41, Louis Vuitton will present his final collection in Miami on Tuesday.

“Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th in loving memory of a creative genius,” the fashion house stated on Twitter.

The 41-year-old Abloh was Louis Vuitton’s trailblazing head of menswear and the brand’s first black artistic director.

Since 2019, the Chicago-born designer and DJ has been battling a rare form of cancer secretly, but he died on Sunday.

As the creative director for Kanye West, the inventor of the brand Off-White, and with Louis Vuitton since 2018, Abloh was a pioneer of streetwear on the runway.

The news of his passing sparked a worldwide outpouring of mourning in the fashion world.

“This sad news has surprised us all,” said Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, the company that owns Louis Vuitton.

He went on to say, “Virgil was not only a brilliant designer and visionary, but also a man with a lovely spirit and great knowledge.”