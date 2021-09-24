Following his arrest in Italy, Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont will appear in court.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former Catalan president, was expected to appear in court in Italy on Friday, four years after fleeing Spain in the aftermath of an illegal independence vote.

According to his head of staff Josep Lluis Alay, the European MEP, who has been stationed in Belgium since the 2017 referendum, was held in the Sardinian town of Alghero on Thursday.

He will appear before judges of the Sassari Court of Appeal on Friday, who will determine whether to let him go or deport him to Spain, where he faces sedition accusations, he added.

Gonzalo Boye, Puigdemont’s lawyer, tweeted that he was arrested as he arrived in Italy for a cultural festival that he was attending as an MEP. Alghero has a strong Catalan connection.

According to Boye, the arrest was undertaken on the basis of a warrant that had been suspended since October 2019.

Puigdemont, 58, is wanted in Spain on charges of sedition for attempting to have Catalonia secede from Madrid in a referendum in 2017.

His detention comes just a week after the left-wing Spanish government and regional Catalan authorities resumed talks to resolve Spain’s greatest political crisis in decades.

The European Parliament revoked immunity for Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs in March, a decision supported by the EU’s General Court in July.

However, the judgment of the European Parliament is being appealed, and a definitive ruling by the EU court has yet to be issued.

Following the arrest on Thursday, Madrid stated that it “respects the decisions of the Italian authorities and courts.”

In a statement, the Spanish government said, “Mr Puigdemont’s detention corresponds to an ongoing judicial procedure that applies to every EU citizen who has to account to the courts.”

Puigdemont should also “subject to the action of court like any other citizen,” according to the statement.

The honorary consul of Spain in Sardinia, Fabio Bruno, informed the Italian Ansa news agency that Puigdemont had appointed a lawyer in Sassari and that he was keeping an eye on the situation.

Pere Aragones, the new Catalan president, a separatist but more moderate than his predecessor, decried what he called Puigdemont’s “persecution.”

“The greatest condemnation in the face of judicial tyranny and persecution. He remarked on Twitter, “It has to end.”

He went on to say that “self-determination” is the “sole solution.”

Following the vote, Quim Torra, who took over the presidency in 2018, called Puigdemont’s prospective extradition to Spain “catastrophic.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.