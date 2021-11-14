Following Glasgow, the world requires immediate action to avoid catastrophe.

Scientists and politicians cautioned that the world must move swiftly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid “catastrophic” global warming after nearly 200 countries secured a last-minute deal in Glasgow on Saturday.

After two weeks of nonstop talks, almost all of the world’s nations have reached an agreement to speed up the fight against global warming.

However, the “Glasgow Pact” agreements will not achieve the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

“Climate disaster is still on the doorstep,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.