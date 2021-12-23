Following engine incidents, a US regulator proposes fixes for some Boeing 777s.

Following a series of engine issues, the US aviation regulator requested adjustments and safety inspections on several variants of the Boeing 777 airplane on Wednesday.

The most recent and dramatic incident occurred in February, when an engine on a United Airlines 777 exploded into flames shortly after takeoff, sending debris across a Denver suburb.

Although no one was hurt, the incident resulted in the withdrawal of hundreds of 777s equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines from operation around the world. Before any of those types could return to the sky, the US Federal Aviation Administration had requested testing on all similar engines.

It was announced on Wednesday that these 777 variants needed to be modified for safety reasons.

“The FAA has decided that additional action is required to address the airplane-level implications and unsafe condition arising from in-flight engine fan blade failures,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday, noting three occurrences, one of which occurred over Denver.

It went on to say that the fault was “expected to exist or develop on additional goods of the same type design,” of which there were 54 in the US and 128 internationally.

It proposes adding debris shields to a section of the engine casing, performing new checks on a fan component, and repeating testing on a fire-fighting device.

The suggestions will be open for public comment until the end of January, despite the fact that they will not be officially published until December 28.

“We support these standards,” a Boeing representative told AFP, “which reflect our work with the FAA to improve the design” of the engines in question.

United Airlines, the only American carrier that operates these 777 types, told AFP that the recommendations were “a good answer.”

Many of the impacted aircraft were already submitted to the proposed inspections, according to the business.

United stated, “We expect these planes to enter our (operational) fleet early next year.”

Air safety inspectors were considering tighter inspections of the jets and their Pratt & Whitney engines even before the Denver incident, according to US sources.

After an engine fan blade on a Japan Airlines airplane fractured in December 2020, the FAA analyzed inspection records and maintenance history. The plane landed safely with no injuries.

The Boeing 777 is one of Boeing’s most successful commercial jets, with over 60 airlines operating it across the world.