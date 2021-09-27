Following criticism, Instagram has put the kids’ version on hold.

Following considerable criticism of the proposal, Facebook announced Monday that it is stopping development of a version of its Instagram photo-sharing program for children under the age of 13.

Facebook’s decision to stop the kids’ app comes as the business deals with the aftermath from a series of scathing Wall Street Journal exposes indicating that the firm’s own research revealed it was aware of the harm Instagram can cause to teenage girls’ mental health.

Facebook’s announcement comes only days before a Senate hearing called in reaction to the outcry that accompanied the Journal series.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri claimed that the children’s initiative, which would have established a parentally controlled version of the app for kids, had been widely misunderstood.

In a statement, he added, “We initiated this effort to address an essential problem witnessed across our industry: kids are receiving phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps designated for those 13 and older.”

“We firmly believe that giving parents the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is specifically designed for them – where parents can supervise and control their experience – is preferable to relying on an app’s ability to verify the age of children who are too young to have an ID,” he added.

“While we believe this experience needs to be developed, we’ve decided to put this project on hold.”

The project’s deployment will be halted to give Instagram “time to work with parents, experts, lawmakers, and regulators, listen to their concerns, and demonstrate the value and necessity of this project for younger kids online today,” according to Mosseri.

The effort, dubbed “Instagram Kids” by many, has drawn criticism from a variety of organisations since word of its creation surfaced earlier this year.

A group of US senators wrote to Facebook in May, requesting it to postpone the deployment, citing the company’s “proven record of failing to protect children on its services.”

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have called a hearing to discuss how to protect children on social media in the wake of the Journal’s disclosures of potential hazards linked to Facebook platforms.

“This hearing will look at the harmful effects of Facebook and Instagram on young people and others, and it is one of several that will pose serious questions about whether Big Tech corporations are willfully harming people and concealing that knowledge,” Blumenthal said in a statement last week. Brief News from Washington Newsday.