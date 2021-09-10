Following Biden and Xi’s talks, stock markets have risen.

Stock markets gained on Friday, as news that the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, had spoken for the first time in seven months calmed recent bumpy trade.

Oil prices rose on the hope of bettering US-China trade relations, while the dollar was divided.

According to the White House, Biden insisted that “competition” between the nations did not turn into “conflict,” while Xi advocated for a new course in a partnership troubled by “serious difficulties” in a 90-minute chat on Thursday.

According to Chinese state television CCTV, the call was “honest and in-depth.”

The talks take place at a time when the two countries’ relations are at an all-time low, with disagreements over a variety of subjects including national security, human rights, and technology.

Despite overnight losses on Wall Street, Europe’s major stock markets climbed 0.3 percent in afternoon deals after Asia fizzed higher.

“A chat between Biden and Xi, in which they stressed the need to ensure competition does not turn into conflict, helped to steady the ship,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Given that this was only Biden’s second contact with Xi since taking office, the fact that the two parties are engaging is a positive and probably long overdue.”

The news that the UK economy slowed drastically in July, increasing by only 0.1 percent as mounting Covid cases and supply shortages countered the end of shutdown curbs reduced London’s gains.

One day after the European Central Bank revised its economic stimulus measures, eurozone markets continued to rise.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, underlined that the move was a “recalibration” rather than a “tapering.”

“The timing of recovery continues to rely on the path of the pandemic and progress with vaccinations,” she said.

Concerns over the end of ultra-loose monetary policy, which has been critical to the revival of economies and stock markets, were alleviated by the decision.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson observed, “The ECB did little to rock the boat.”

It also occurred as the Federal Reserve contemplated when it would begin winding down its own plan, which many expect to happen before the end of the year.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s main stock index rose 1.9 percent, owing to strong purchasing in IT companies that had been pummeled by China’s latest crackdown on the gaming industry on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.3 percent to 7,044.69 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.3 percent at 15,669.15.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.3 percent at 6,703.68.

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 0.4 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.