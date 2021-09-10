Following Biden and Xi’s talks, stock markets have risen.

Stock markets rallied on Friday, with news that the world’s two largest economies, US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, had spoken for the first time in seven months calming recent bumpy trade.

Oil prices rose on the hope of bettering US-China trade relations, while the dollar was divided.

According to the White House, Biden maintained that “competition” between the nations should not become “conflict,” while Xi advocated for a new course in a relationship marred by “serious difficulties” in a 90-minute chat on Thursday.

According to Chinese state television CCTV, the call was “honest and in-depth.”

The talks take place at a time when the two countries’ relations are at an all-time low, with disagreements over a range of subjects including national security, human rights, and technology.

As trading began, Asia markets fizzed upward, while Europe’s major stock markets increased moderately and Wall Street’s key indices surged 0.6 percent.

“A chat between Biden and Xi, in which they stressed the need to ensure competition does not turn into conflict, helped to steady the ship,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Given that this was only Biden’s second contact with Xi since taking office, the fact that the two parties are engaging is a positive and probably long overdue.”

The news that the UK economy slowed drastically in July, increasing by only 0.1 percent as mounting Covid cases and supply shortages countered the end of shutdown curbs reduced London’s gains.

One day after the European Central Bank revised its economic stimulus measures, eurozone markets continued to rise.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, underlined that the move was a “recalibration” rather than a “tapering.”

“The timing of recovery continues to rely on the path of the pandemic and progress with vaccinations,” she said.

Concerns over the end of ultra-loose monetary policy, which has been critical to the revival of economies and stock markets, were alleviated by the decision.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson observed, “The ECB did little to rock the boat.”

It also occurred as the Federal Reserve contemplated when it would begin winding down its own plan, which many expect to happen before the end of the year.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s main stock index surged 1.9 percent, owing to strong purchasing in internet companies that had been pummeled by China’s latest crackdown on the gaming industry on Thursday.

FTSE 100: Up 0.4 percent to 7,049.47 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.4 percent at 15,683.78.

UP. Washington Newsday Brief News. Paris – CAC 40: UP.