Following Beijing’s crackdown, Chinese tutoring firms’ stock prices have plummeted.

Stocks in Chinese tutoring companies plummeted on Monday as Beijing enforced new laws requiring enterprises to register as non-profit organizations, effectively eradicating business models in the multibillion-dollar industry, according to analysts.

Officials announced on Saturday that they will no longer approve new after-school education institutions, and that all existing ones must immediately register as non-profits, citing the industry’s “hijacking by capital.”

According to consultancy and research firm L.E.K. Consulting, the private education business was worth $260 billion in 2018, driven by China’s hyper-competitive kindergarten-through-university education system in overcrowded cities.

While the decision, which also prohibits teaching on weekends and during holidays, is intended to relieve stress on children, parents, and teachers, it is a direct hit to the tutoring sector, as evidenced by Monday trade.

Of Hong Kong, shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. fell as much as 40%, echoing a record 41 percent drop on Friday as rumors of a crackdown spread on social media.

Its publicly listed shares in the United States have dropped by 54%.

The company claimed in a statement on Sunday that the new measures will have a “materially unfavorable impact” on its after-school tutoring services for academic courses in China’s compulsory education system.

Another company, Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd, plunged as much as 35%, while China Maple Leaf Educational Systems lost as much as 16%.

The stock of TAL Education Group, which is traded in New York, dropped 71% on Friday.

According to analysts, the new restrictions’ consequences could jeopardize listings.

In a note dated Saturday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote, “It’s unclear what level of restructuring the companies should undergo with a new regime, and, in our view, this makes these equities effectively uninvestable.”

The campaign is similar to government efforts to rein in China’s tech behemoths, which target monopolistic behavior and slap large fines on companies.

Tencent was forced to abandon its exclusive music label rights after the market regulator declared it had broken antitrust regulations on Saturday, causing the company’s stock to drop more than 7% on Monday.

In recent years, China’s for-profit tutoring business has been under increased scrutiny, with excessive workloads and prohibitive expenses of a “excellent” education being highlighted.

Many young Chinese have cited the cost of education as a factor for their unwillingness to have more children, even after China officially authorized all couples to have three children this year in an effort to combat population decrease.