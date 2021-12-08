Following a surge, European stock markets have remained steady.

On Wednesday, Europe’s leading stock indexes held steady after soaring the day before on reduced fears of financial consequences from the coronavirus strain Omicron.

After a robust rally on Wall Street on Tuesday, Asian shares extended their recent gains.

“The overall prognosis for equities remains firmly bullish,” IG’s chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“Markets were firmly back on the front foot in the previous three sessions, with Omicron worries virtually totally dissipated.”

When word of the new variation initially hit traders’ screens on November 26, world markets and oil had plummeted.

Investors are upbeat about the outlook in the run-up to Christmas after a rollercoaster ride.

The initial evidence about Omicron “appears to have calmed financial markets, for the time being, as indicated by the recovery in risk assets,” according to Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“However, we advise caution in taking inferences from these preliminary reports.”

However, concerns about the impact of China’s debt-ridden property industry dampened enthusiasm.

According to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Chinese real estate developer Kaisa halted trading just before the opening bell, “waiting the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information.”

Kaisa, China’s 27th-largest property company and one of the country’s most indebted, became the latest company to frighten investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt exchange that would have bought it significant time.

After Beijing tightened home-buying laws and launched a regulatory assault on speculation, China’s real estate sector, which is a crucial growth driver in the world’s second-largest economy, has cooled in recent months.

The moves have caused problems for a number of prominent developers, including China Evergrande, the country’s second-largest and a billion-dollar debtor.

Evergrande missed a payment due to some of its overseas creditors on Tuesday, raising the risk of a default as it prepares for a government-backed reorganization.

“Evergrande’s failure to complete bond repayments frightened global markets a few months ago, leading to speculation of a potential property and banking system collapse in China,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Now it appears that markets have just accepted the possibility of Evergrande’s demise and there is no fear.”

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.1 percent to 7,343.72 points.

DAX is down 0.6 percent at 15,724.93 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.4 percent at 7,038.73.

At 4,251.64, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.6 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 1.4 percent to 28,860.62. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.1 points. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.