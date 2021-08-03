Following a sexism scandal, an executive at Activision Blizzard resigns.

Following employee protests and a California state lawsuit alleging that the “Call of Duty” game behemoth enabled toxic workplace conditions and discriminated against women, Activision Blizzard announced a management shakeup on Tuesday.

J. Allen Brack, the head of Blizzard Entertainment, is going “to pursue new opportunities,” according to the business, and will be replaced by company veterans Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra.

“I am certain that Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion, and a drive to excellence, based on their many years of industry expertise and profound commitment to ethics and inclusivity,” said chief operating officer Daniel Alegre.

The reorganization comes a week after employees went on strike to protest sexism and harassment, and a call went out on the internet to boycott popular games like “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”

Following a state complaint alleging widespread discrimination and harassment of female employees, the firm has committed to conduct a thorough assessment of its workplace policies.

The lawsuit described male employees who reportedly touched female coworkers, “spoke openly about female bodies, and joked about rape,” according to the lawsuit.

The company’s response to the situation was deemed inadequate by some employees and campaigners, prompting the July 28 protests.

A declaration signed by 2,600 employees called for the elimination of obligatory arbitration in harassment cases, improved recruiting processes, and the formation of a diversity and equity task group, according to organizers.

The demonstrations come after an uptick in complaints over how women have been treated in the sector in recent years.

Activision has promised to investigate its working conditions as well as the portrayal of women in its popular games.

Blizzard, one of the company’s three operating units, was affected by the reorganization on Tuesday.

Blizzard will be co-led by Oneal and Ybarra, who will “share responsibility for the company’s development and operational accountability,” according to the release.

“Both are leaders of exceptional character and integrity who are passionate about making our workplace the most inspiring, welcoming atmosphere for creative success and preserving our highest game development standards.”

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said last week that the Santa Monica-based company “will continue to evaluate each and every charge” of sexism “and will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

Following complaints from both employees and gamers, sexist content from Activision games will be removed, and “listening sessions” will be scheduled to allow workers to “speak up and offer areas for improvement,” according to Kotick.

Similar claims have been leveled against the video gaming behemoth located in France.