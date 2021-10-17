Fly Aqaba is a joint venture between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Jordan announced the signing of an agreement on Sunday to start an airline sponsored by Jordanian and Saudi Arabian businessmen to service the Red Sea vacation town of Aqaba.

According to Nayef Bakhit, head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, who was quoted by Jordan’s Petra news agency, the new airline, Fly Aqaba, was founded with $20 million in private sector investment.

Bakhit announced that it would begin operations with two planes, serving Aqaba, Petra, and the protected desert wilderness of Wadi Rum.

Air Aqaba will connect Aqaba to Amman, as well as European and other Arab cities, at “affordable pricing,” he claimed, without specifying a launch date.

Jordan’s tourism industry, which accounts for 14 percent of the country’s GDP, has been severely harmed by the Covid-19 outbreak.