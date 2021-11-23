Floods have cut off rail and road connections in Canada, but mudslides have been restored.

Officials said Monday that vital road and rail links between Vancouver and the rest of Canada that had been disrupted by catastrophic floods and mudslides had been mostly restored.

Since Sunday, Air Canada has increased cargo capacity into and out of the Pacific coastal city, easing substantial supply chain problems.

Last week’s torrential rains wreaked havoc on the region, triggering severe flooding and mudslides that damaged or destroyed roads and bridges, displaced thousands, and left at least four people dead and one missing.

As the province suffers with storm-related supply issues, authorities have resorted to ration fuel and warn residents not to stockpile food.

At a news conference, British Columbia’s transportation minister, Rob Fleming, said, “Essential commodities and services are moving again.”

Mike Farnworth, the province’s Public Safety Minister, has warned of further rain and “additional storms in the coming weeks.”

“It’s been little over a week since one of our province’s worst natural disasters. Our response is currently continuing and will continue to be so for some time “he stated

According to Environment Canada, snowfall could reach 25 to 30 centimeters (10 to 12 inches) in certain places on Monday and Tuesday.

Highways 7 and 99, two of Vancouver’s three major thoroughfares, have been cleared of debris and reopened for critical transport.

However, the main Trans-Canada highway east of the city near Chilliwack remains inundated, according to Fleming, who advises British Columbians to “only go if it’s absolutely necessary.”

Canadian Pacific hopes to reopen its major rail line between Vancouver and Kamloops on Tuesday, as it continues to “work with customers to bring the supply chain back in sync” and with the Vancouver port to clear a backlog of container shipments.

Air Canada said it had repurposed 28 passenger flights and 13 all-cargo aircraft to transport mail, perishables like seafood, as well as automotive parts and other industrial commodities.

According to the airline, “the additional (freight) capacity is equivalent in weight to about 860 adult moose,” or 586 tonnes.

The harsh weather followed a summer of record-breaking heat in British Columbia, which killed over 500 people and devastated a town, as well as wildfires that burned a town.