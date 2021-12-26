Flight Cancellations: Omicron Devastates Airlines Over the Holiday Weekend

During the Christmas weekend, the Omicron variety caused mayhem for airlines, with over 1,000 flights canceled on Sunday and thousands more canceled on Friday and Saturday.

Since Friday, almost 2,000 flights from Delta, United, and JetBlue have been delayed or canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. On Sunday, there were 1,002 total cancellations and 3,475 delays within, into, and out of the United States.

The airlines have cited a personnel shortage as the reason for the cancellations.

Delta had canceled 140 flights, or 5%, for the day as of 3:38 p.m. ET on Sunday. JetBlue had canceled 112 flights, or 10% of its total, and United had canceled 103 flights, or 3%.

Flight cancellations are becoming more common.

Over 6,000 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed throughout the world over the long Christmas weekend, according to a tracking website, as the highly infectious Omicron variety wreaks havoc on millions of people.

In a response, JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski said, “Like many businesses and organizations, we have observed a rising number of sick calls from Omicron.” “Despite our best efforts, we’ve had to cancel a handful of flights, and further flight cancellations and delays are possible as the Omicron community grows.” Southwest Airlines stated that their cancellations were solely due to weather and had nothing to do with COVID.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the number of people traveling on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day was nearly double what it was in 2020.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infection expert, cautioned on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday that new Omicron variant infections are anticipated to rise “far higher.”