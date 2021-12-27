Flight cancellations and a resurgent Covid deliver a gut punch to the holiday season.

As Americans wrap off Christmas celebrations scarred by a resurgent Covid-19 epidemic, holiday travel problems and safety concerns grew Monday, with thousands of flights canceled and Omicron cases skyrocketing.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed over the weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with numerous airlines blaming Omicron increases for staffing shortages.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, more than 2,000 flights were cancelled on Monday and over 700 more were cancelled on Tuesday as a result of the disaster.

New cases of the highly transmissible Omicron strain have exploded around the world, prompting countries to reinstate lockdowns and cruise ships to return to port with infected passengers.

After three days of record-high infection rates, France’s President Emmanuel Macron will meet with officials on Monday to explore new steps to combat Omicron.

China has implemented a “zero-Covid” approach, which includes rigorous border controls, lengthy quarantines, and targeted lockdowns, in order to keep outbreaks under control before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. There have, however, been rare flare-ups.

China strengthened Covid prohibitions to the “strictest” level in Xi’an, where 13 million inhabitants are confined to their homes, barring residents from driving in an effort to control the country’s largest outbreak in 21 months.

A case linked to Xi’an was also recorded in two other Chinese cities, with authorities advising migrant workers not to fly home over the impending Lunar New Year holiday.

Governments all over the world are scrambling to increase immunizations and testing.

As the virus spreads across the country, top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday of a “testing problem” with Covid and promised to make more tests accessible next month.

Despite this, the number of cases has increased dramatically. As Omicron spread, New York’s health department reported a fourfold increase in Covid pediatric hospitalizations in the last two weeks.

New Covid cases in Florida increased to 125,201 for the week ending December 23, four times the previous week’s level.

After at least two ships reported Covid outbreaks in recent days, US health authorities said dozens of ships were being monitored.

The parent company of the Carnival Freedom cruise ship confirmed to AFP on Sunday that a “small number” of guests onboard tested positive for the drug.

"I'm a little concerned about it," Brenda Hammer, who was scheduled to join the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP on Sunday. I wasn't sure if I still desired it.