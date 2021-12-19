Five years after the Berlin attacks, Germany is still looking for answers.

In a speech commemorating the five-year anniversary of a murderous vehicle attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany needed to “clarify” the circumstances surrounding the attack.

On December 19, 2016, 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri ploughed a vehicle into the market, killing 12 people and making it the worst Islamist assault on German soil.

This year, a 13th victim died after suffering serious injuries in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS).

Steinmeier stated at the anniversary celebration that the state had a “responsibility to elucidate the mistakes” that meant the assault could not be stopped.

Germany “must fix these mistakes, where they occurred, and it must further examine when new discoveries emerge,” he stated, in response to an open letter from the victims’ relatives to new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, alleging flaws in the case’s handling.

They urged the government in the letter to launch further investigations into the individuals responsible for authorizing and abetting the attack, an aspect they claim has been overlooked.

Scholz said the events were “etched in our collective memory” in a statement released ahead of the commemoration, and expressed his sympathies to the victims’ families.

The Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, whose bell tower, which was largely devastated during World War II, overlooks the Breitscheidplatz plaza where the attack occurred, held a memorial service for the victims.

The bells of the church sounded out at 20:02 local time (1902 GMT), the precise time when the truck sped into the Christmas market.

Steinmeier noted in his address that there were “failures in the help supplied to those left behind” in the weeks after the assault, a point that the family picked up on in their open letter.

The families demand “dignified care for those impacted” as well as an explanation of the attack’s circumstances.

On Friday, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said, “The Breitscheidplatz attack still raises a number of concerns that have not been adequately resolved in my judgment.”

“The victims’ relatives have every right to be upset and want answers,” Berlin’s interior minister Andreas Geisel told local radio station RBB.

Geisel claimed he “doesn’t know” if this was achievable after five years.

Amri was on the run for four days following the incident before being apprehended and shot down by Italian police.

Several investigations have revealed flaws in Amri's surveillance after he landed in Germany in 2015 and was soon identified as a possible terrorist.