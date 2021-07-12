Five years after the attack in Nice, France, the wounds are still raw.

For most French people, Bastille Day conjures up images of military grandeur and celebrations, but the country’s national holiday also conjures up images of terror in the southern city of Nice.

The Mediterranean city will take a moment of silence on Wednesday to commemorate five years after a man drove a 19-tonne truck into a crowd of people celebrating Bastille Day on the waterfront, killing 86 people.

When Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel struck, dozens of nationalities were among the victims who were out with friends and family to watch a fireworks show on the palm-fringed Promenade des Anglais.

After a two-kilometer rampage, police shot and killed the Tunisian-born assailant, who was believed to have been influenced by jihadist propaganda.

Fifteen of his victims were children, the youngest of whom was only two and a half years old.

Around 300 youngsters are currently being examined by psychiatrists at the city’s Lenval hospital for the trauma they experienced that night, with around 100 requiring frequent visits.

“We still have patients who have recurring dreams that are flashbacks to the assault five years later,” Florence Askenazy, the service’s head, told AFP.

“These are primary school students who have dreams about heads being cut off and trucks approaching from all directions because they witnessed severed limbs and other horrific things when they were little,” she stated.

People of all ages who were among the 30,000 people who gathered on the Promenade des Anglais are being triggered by incidents that remind them of the turmoil and bloodshed that occurred there, such as fireworks, enormous crowds, or trucks.

Many former patients returned for mental care at Lenval hospital after hearing of the attack in Nice last October, in which three people were stabbed to death in a church, according to Askenazy.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will pay a visit to the city on Wednesday for a ceremony at the only extant memorial for the victims, a fountain in a municipal garden set back from the coastal promenade.

Castex will be the guest of honour for the commemorations, which will see 86 doves released as a sign of peace, accompanied by the relatives of the deceased and Nice’s mayor Christian Estrosi.

Later in the evening, municipal officials have organized a concert, and 86 beams of light will illuminate the Mediterranean waterfront at 10:34 p.m., the exact hour of the rampage’s start.

Many families who have lost relatives or loved ones, or who have seen them maimed or mentally scarred, say they are still grieving.

