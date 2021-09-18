Five Things To Watch: Emmy Records, LGBTQ Firsts, and Omar.

The Emmys, which recognize the best in television, will be held in person for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began on Sunday.

There are many of potential records and historic firsts to look out for, in addition to the return of a (limited, socially distant) audience:

Michael K. Williams, who played Baltimore hoodlum Omar Little on HBO’s seminal crime thriller “The Wire,” passed away earlier this month.

The suspected drug overdose in New York occurred after the Emmys voting had ended, thus his untimely death will have no bearing on voting.

However, for the eerie horror series “Lovecraft Country,” Williams is the favorite to win the prize for best supporting actor in a drama. He has previously been nominated four times but has never won a trophy.

Many people will be hoping for a win for Williams, which would place him among a select group of Emmy winners who have won posthumously, including Ingrid Bergman.

The FX show “Pose,” which is about New York’s underground ballroom culture in the 1980s, has already done a lot to promote LGBTQ representation.

Billy Porter, the show’s lead, was the first out homosexual black man to win the award for best drama actor two years ago.

On Sunday, another member of the cast will have the opportunity to make history.

“Mj Rodriguez has a chance to be the first trans winner in main actress,” Michael Ordona of the Los Angeles Times told AFP.

“But she has a tremendous task ahead of her,” he added, “because I believe there is a lot of goodwill toward Emma Corrin for her portrayal of Princess Diana in ‘The Crown.’”

The Handmaid’s Tale was the first streaming show to win an Emmy for outstanding drama. In 2017, voters responded favorably to Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel.

Since then, the Elisabeth Moss-starring series, which paints a gloomy vision of an authoritarian America, has received diminishing critical acclaim and award nominations.

Even while it is nominated for a massive 21 Emmys this year, it has won none in the technical categories so far, making it the “worst loser” in Emmys history if it fails to convert at all on Sunday.

Netflix requires a total of ten victories. In 1974, when shows like “MAS*H” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” ruled the airways, the CBS network set an all-time record for the most Emmys won in a year — 44.

A haul of this magnitude is not out of reach for the streamer.

The Queen's Gambit, a chess-themed game, has already been released.