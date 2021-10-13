Five people were killed in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway, and the suspect has been apprehended.

On Wednesday, a man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and injured two more in southeastern Norway, police said, adding that the suspect had been apprehended.

The attack, which took place in multiple locations throughout Kongsberg’s town center, lacked a clear reason, although authorities said terrorism could not be ruled out.

Oyvind Aas, a police official, said he could “sadly confirm” that five people had died. He told a news conference that the two wounded were in critical care units in hospitals but that their lives did not appear to be in danger.

An off-duty police officer was among the injured, having been in a store, one of several locations targeted.

“The man who performed this conduct has been apprehended by the police, and there is just one person involved, according to our information,” Aas stated.

“Given how events occurred,” he continued, “it is natural to examine if this is a terrorist assault.”

“The arrested individual has not been interviewed, and it is too early to speculate on his motivations,” he added, adding that “all options were open.”

The suspected attacker, according to TV2, is a Norwegian with a medical background, which the authorities have not confirmed.

Hansine, a witness to some of the attack, told TV2 that she heard a commotion and observed a woman seeking cover, as well as “a man standing on the corner with arrows in a quiver on his shoulder and a bow in his hand.”

“Following that, I witnessed people fleeing for their lives. One of them was a mother who was holding the hand of a youngster “she stated

The suspect was transported to a police station in the adjacent town of Drammen, according to police, but no additional information about him was provided, including whether he had previously been known to authorities.

At 6:13 p.m. (1613 GMT), police in the 25,000-person town 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Oslo were notified of the attack. At 6:47 p.m., the suspect was apprehended.

On her last day in office, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said, “These occurrences shake us.”

She will pass up the prime ministership to Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of the Labour Party, who won legislative elections on Thursday.

In Kongsberg, police cordoned off the attack site and advised residents to stay at home.

Ambulances and armed police were seen in the neighborhood on television. A bomb disposal crew and a helicopter were also dispatched.