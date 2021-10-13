Five people were killed in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway, and a man was arrested.

On Wednesday, a man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and injured two more in southeastern Norway, police said, adding that the suspect had been apprehended.

The purpose for the attack, which occurred in multiple locations throughout Kongsberg’s town center, is unknown, but authorities say terrorism cannot be ruled out.

Oyvind Aas, a local police official, said he could “sadly confirm” that five people had died. He told a news conference that the two wounded were in critical care units in hospitals but that their lives did not appear to be in danger.

One of the injured was an off-duty police officer who was in a store, one of several locations targeted.

“The man who perpetrated this act has been apprehended by the police, and there is only one person involved, according to our information,” Aas said at the press conference.

“Given how events have transpired, it is logical to question whether this is a terrorist strike,” he said.

“The arrested individual has not been interviewed, and it is too early to speculate on his motivations,” he added, adding that “all options were open.”

PST, Norway’s intelligence service, has been notified, according to spokesperson Martin Bernsen.

When asked about the potential of a terrorist motive, he stated, “It’s just supposition at the moment.”

The suspect was transported to a police station in the adjacent town of Drammen, according to police, but no additional information about him was provided, including whether he had previously been known to the authorities.

At 6:13 p.m. (1613 GMT), police in the 25,000-person town 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Oslo were notified of the attack. At 6:47 p.m., the suspect was apprehended.

On her last day in office, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said, “These occurrences shake us.”

On Thursday, she will pass over the prime ministership to Jonas Gahr Store, whose Labour Party won the September 13 legislative elections.

According to an AFP correspondent, the scene of the attack was cordoned off by police.

Several neighborhoods were closed off, and television video showed ambulances and armed police in the vicinity.

The police in the Scandinavian country are not generally armed, but following the incident, the National Police Directorate ordered that all officers be armed.

A bomb disposal team and a helicopter were also dispatched to the scene.

