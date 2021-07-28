Five people have gone missing after a chemical attack in Germany, and there is no hope for them.

The site operator said Wednesday that five persons still missing a day after a massive explosion at a German chemical park are unlikely to be discovered alive, and urged residents not to touch potentially harmful soot from the disaster.

The incident on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of two persons and the injuries of 31 others.

Frank Hyldmar, CEO of Chempark operator Currenta, stated, “We have no prospect of recovering the missing alive.” He added, “Our thoughts are with the families.”

He told a press conference that the reason of the Tuesday morning blast at Chempark’s waste incineration complex in the western city of Leverkusen is yet unknown.

A plume of black smoke billowed into the air after the explosion, which could be heard from several kilometers away and rocked the windows of surrounding residences.

The explosion also caused a fire in solvent storage tanks, which took firemen several hours to extinguish.

Several highways in the region were closed, and inhabitants were advised to stay indoors and close their windows due to fears that harmful chemicals had been discharged.

The alert was in effect for the majority of Tuesday until city officials said that air pollution measurements had revealed no irregularities.

Experts are still investigating whether the soot particles that fell after the blast were harmful, and a final assessment will not be available for several days.

Hans Gennen, the CEO of Currenta, advised residents not to touch any residue they may come across and to call authorities so that samples could be taken.

Locals have also been urged not to eat fruit or vegetables grown in their gardens, and playgrounds in the Buerrig and Opladen neighborhoods of Leverkusen have been temporarily shut down.

Currenta CEO Hyldmar stated, “We will do everything we can to get to the bottom of this tragic tragedy.”

He stated that four of the missing are Currenta workers, while the fifth works for a third party.

One of the 31 people injured is in critical condition.

All of the people who were harmed worked at the chemical park.

The blast site, in Leverkusen’s Buerrig neighborhood, is close to Chempark’s main industrial park, which is home to several chemical businesses including as Bayer, Lanxess, and Evonik Industries.

According to a report in Der Spiegel magazine, the detonation was heard 40 kilometers (25 miles) distant.