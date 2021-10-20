Five Democratic Senators are urging Facebook to ‘immediately discontinue’ Novi Wallet, which was recently launched.

Democratic senators have expressed their dissatisfaction with Facebook’s handling of digital currency and have pushed the company to halt the launch of the Novi wallet.

Democratic senators wrote a blistering letter just hours after Facebook unveiled Novi, its new cryptocurrency wallet for users in the United States and Guatemala. Senators from both parties have urged Facebook’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to halt the launch.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, Tina Smith, Richard Blumenthal, and Sherrod Brown signed the two-page letter, which came from Sen. Brian Schatz’s office.

Users in the United States and Guatemala can now sign up for the test program, according to Facebook. Users can send money abroad instantaneously and for free with Novi, a standalone app similar to Instagram and WhatsApp. Novi users will also be able to transact in Paxos dollar, or USDP, a stablecoin that was launched in 2018 and is pegged to the US dollar.

Democratic senators, on the other hand, are skeptical that Facebook’s decision is in the best interests of its users. “Facebook cannot be trusted to handle a payment system or digital currency,” the letter stated, “since its existing ability to manage risks and keep users secure has proven totally insufficient.”

Senators cited a statement given by Zuckerberg to the Property Money Products and Services Committee in 2019 in which he stated that “Facebook has vowed not to create digital currency without the consent of federal financial regulators.”

In 2019, the Facebook CEO stated that he would not implement a payment system unless it was approved by US regulators. Diem, formerly known as Libra, is a blockchain-based payment system developed by Facebook. Zuckerberg was alluding to it.

After a series of congressional hearings in the same year, the project was shelved.

“Facebook’s plan to explore a digital currency and payments network is another another illustration of the company’s commitment to’moving fast and breaking things'” (and in too many cases, misleading Congress in order to do so). “Time and time again, Facebook has made deliberate business decisions to persist with behaviors that have hurt its users and society as a whole,” according to the letter.

The Democrats also brought up David Marcus’ remark at the product launch. Novi’s co-founder Marcus stated that his company “will not get started without a robust regulatory environment.” The Senate is currently debating the hazards that come with it, according to the letter.

