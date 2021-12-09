Fitch Ratings reports that two Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion in bonds.

Two big Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion in bonds to foreign creditors, according to Fitch Ratings, as the country’s debt-ridden real estate sector spreads contagion.

When the Chinese government launched a campaign last year to curb excessive debt among real estate enterprises as well as wild consumer speculation, it triggered a crisis in the industry.

Companies that had accumulated massive debt to expand saw the taps shut off and were forced to struggle to finish projects, pay contractors, and satisfy both local and international repayments.

Evergrande, the world’s largest real estate company, has been at the center of the problem for months, attempting to acquire funds to pay down $300 billion in debt.

Fitch verified the corporation has defaulted on more than $1.2 billion in bond obligations for the first time on Thursday, downgrading the company’s status to a limited default rating.

Kaisa, a smaller property company but one of China’s most indebted, also defaulted on $400 million in bonds, according to Fitch.

Evergrande’s problems first arose this summer, when it became evident just how indebted the company had gotten.

The staggering results rocked China’s credit markets due to the company’s enormous scale and the potential consequences of its failure.

It missed its first foreign bond repayment last month, although there was a 30-day grace period. This period ended on Tuesday, and some bondholders complained that they had not yet been paid.

Evergrande has been questioned as to whether it is simply too large to fail, given that its failure would send shockwaves through the Chinese economy.

However, there are signs that Beijing is willing to put an end to the 25-year-old real estate empire that has defined China’s rapid expansion in recent decades.

Following Evergrande’s announcement on Friday that it might not be able to pay its financial obligations, the Chinese government summoned the company’s founder and outlined a series of actions that provide the clearest image yet of Beijing’s efforts to resolve the situation.

To oversee the restructure, a new seven-person “risk management committee” has been formed. Only two company executives are on the committee, which also includes representatives from state agencies.

The provincial government of Guangdong is also sending a team to the company, indicating a “possible takeover of Evergrande,” according to Jefferies analysts.

In comparison to Evergrande, Kaisa is China’s 27th largest real estate company.

Its default, on the other hand, will do little to ease investor worries.

