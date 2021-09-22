First-time buyers are being left out in the cold due to a drop in existing home sales.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales declined 2% in August to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.88 million.

Sales were down 1.5 percent from August 2020, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels. The figures are based on transactions that occurred in June and July. The housing market is “settling down,” according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for Realtors.

At the end of August, the supply of properties for sale had dropped 1.5 percent month over month to 1.29 million. Home sales are down 13% in August 2020 compared to August 2020, however the gap has been narrowing for several months.

According to the current sales rate, there is a 2.6-month supply. Yun anticipates more inventory, possibly after the nationwide eviction moratorium expires in 2022, as numerous states have prolonged the program.

The median price of an existing home in August 2020 was $356,700, up 14.9 percent from August 2020. Sales of homes under $250,000 decreased from the previous year, while sales of homes over $1 million increased by 40%.

First-time buyers made up only 19 percent of properties sold, compared to 40 percent on average. This is the lowest figure since January 2019. According to Yun, the market is less competitive, with the average number of offers for a home falling to 3.8 from 4.5 a month ago.

According to Mortgage Daily News, 30-year fixed mortgage rates have dropped from 3.25 percent in June to 2.78 percent now. In most months, a decline in interest rates would help first-time buyers close on a home, but that wasn’t the case in August.

According to the United States Census Bureau, new house sales fell by 27% in July compared to July 2020. To keep up with escalating labor, land, and material costs, builders have raised prices, and supply chain challenges have resulted in fewer home closings.