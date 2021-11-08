Firm that specializes in mobile payments Paytm Launches India’s Biggest Initial Public Offering.

In what has already been a record year for stock listings, India’s largest-ever initial public offering begins Monday, with digital payments giant Paytm aiming to raise roughly $2.5 billion.

Paytm is funded by Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma’s Ant Group, SoftBank of Japan, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which own roughly a third of the company.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who claims to have learnt English by listening to rock music, launched the company only a decade ago.

At the age of 38, he was named India’s youngest dollar billionaire four years ago, and according to Forbes, he now has a net worth of $2.4 billion.

His nearly 14% investment will almost certainly make him even wealthier.

According to the prospectus, Paytm will issue new shares worth 83 billion rupees ($1.1 billion), while current owners will sell shares worth $1.34 billion.

With a valuation of $20 billion, Paytm is expected to become India’s most valuable internet business, up 25% from two years ago.

In a country where cash transactions have traditionally dominated, the platform was established in 2010 and rapidly became synonymous with digital payments.

It has profited from the government’s efforts to reduce the usage of cash, including the demonetisation of nearly all banknotes in circulation five years ago, as well as Covid’s recent acquisition.

“I didn’t know corona would happen,” food store owner Naina Thakur told AFP. “But Paytm was really valuable to me during the pandemic.”

According to Thakur, nearly a third of her customers use Paytm to pay for milk, bread, and other everyday necessities.

“It’s a lot easier than a bank transfer because they only need my phone number to pay and I have the money in seven hours,” she explained.

Thakur is one of over 22 million Indian shop owners, cab and rickshaw drivers, and other vendors that take Paytm’s ubiquitous blue-and-white QR code stickers for as little as 10 rupees ($0.13).

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the platform had 337 million customers at the end of June.

In 2020-21, the business reported it completed transactions worth more than $54 billion.

In India, the volume of mobile payments has increased dramatically in the last four years, accounting for 26 billion transactions in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Motilal Oswal, a Mumbai-based financial analysis business, predicts that mobile digital payments in India would reach $3.1 trillion in value by 2026.

Paytm, on the other hand, has been losing money and is unsure if it can ever turn a profit. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.