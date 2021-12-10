Finland will purchase 64 F-35 fighter jets from the United States in a massive deal.

Finland’s government announced Friday that it will acquire 64 F-35A multi-role fighter fighters from US contractor Lockheed Martin to replace its aging fleet in a deal for 8.4 billion euros ($9.5 billion).

Lockheed Martin beat over Boeing, Dassault Aviation of France, Saab of Sweden, and the Eurofighter consortium of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain months after Switzerland chose the US planes.

It’s the country’s largest-ever armaments sale.

At a news conference, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen stated, “The F35 fulfilled the demands for preparation, industrial cooperation, and affordability.”

“When it came to military capabilities, the F35 overall system outperformed the competition,” he claimed, highlighting the plane’s “battle, intelligence, and resilience capabilities.”

Rivals of Lockheed Martin have expressed their dissatisfaction.

Dassault Aviation said in a statement, “Once again, we perceive and deplore an American preference prevailing in Europe.”

Peter Hultqvist, Sweden’s defense minister, expressed “regret” over the decision.

The purchase will cover air-to-air missiles AMIRAAM and Sidewinder, as well as spare parts, training solutions, and maintenance until the end of 2030, according to the government.

The Finnish military forces will replace their present fleet of F/A-18 Hornets by 2030, following a six-year tendering process in which the jets were assessed for their capacity to operate in Arctic circumstances.

The procurement and infrastructural enhancements will cost roughly 10 billion euros in total.

The first F-35s will be delivered to Finland in 2026, with the Hornet fleet being completely replaced by 2030, according to the administration.

Finland’s decision of the F-35 comes amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO, as well as the United States and Europe.

Moscow disputes charges from the West that it is massing soldiers along the Ukrainian border in preparation for a military attack.

Following Russia’s takeover of Crimea in 2014, Finland scrambled its Hornet fighter jets in response to an increase in Russian jet incursions into its airspace.

The Nordic country, which shares the EU’s longest land border with Russia, is not a member of NATO, but has boosted its military cooperation in recent years.

The F-35 fighter jets are scheduled to be in service until the mid-to-late 2060s.

The government has set aside an additional ten billion euros for the jets’ maintenance and upgrades.

However, some observers have criticized Finland of being overly optimistic about the F-35A’s life cycle costs.

Critics point out that the government’s annual maintenance budget of 254 million euros is less than half of what Switzerland plans to spend per plane on its current order. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.