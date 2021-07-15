Finance’s Future Is Connected Finance

When Elon Musk announced that Tesla had added Bitcoin to its treasury and then sold a large amount at a profit, only to later express reservations about the digital currency’s energy use, the world got a glimpse into the perplexing world of modern corporate finance.

Businesses nowadays must be able to make decisions and develop quickly in order to succeed and thrive. If they can’t, the risks are larger, and the consequences are more severe. As a result, top management must be able to forecast the future with greater accuracy and agility than in the past. As a result, today’s CEO looks to the CFO to advise them what’s coming up next and how to deploy their capital wisely for long-term success.

As a result, the CFO’s position is becoming more strategic and critical. A CFO’s job is less about counting beans these days and more about viewing the big picture and how finance can help a business grow and thrive. It’s no surprise that CFOs are increasingly coming from firms like McKinsey and less from firms like E&Y and KPMG.

Increased financial agility and a stronger ability to grasp and swiftly shift strategies to react to the environment are required by the faster pace and greater rate of change. However, most CFOs are stuck with out-of-date data culled from numerous silos. Even the most advanced financial technology struggles to provide a cohesive picture of all the data they require.

This makes it difficult to see around corners. If your data is more than three months outdated, your decisions will be much less accurate. This was realized by astute CFOs. They look around and notice that all other business units are moving toward not only transformation, but also more real-time data and unified data platforms that enable cooperation and depict the “Big Picture” rather than just one small piece of the puzzle.

Connected systems are on the minds of these astute CFOs. They understand that by being adaptable and quick, they will acquire a competitive advantage in a market that is becoming increasingly competitive. They also understand that the current financial analysis infrastructure cannot keep up with the frantic speed of today’s industry – and that the results could be disastrous.

Our existing financial analysis tools offer a lot to be desired. The issue is that, while technological advancements have given rise to a plethora of financial tools, they are all disconnected. We're dealing with a financial Tower of Babel, with disparate companies crammed together.