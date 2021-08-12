Final Chord: Lifetime’s Collection is Sold by Royal Piano Restorer.

Except for the royal warrant over the door, little distinguishes the farm building in Kent, southeast England, from others around.

It states, “By appointment to Her Majesty the Queen, piano conservators and restorers.”

A treasure trove of 26 odd and uncommon pianos, acquired over a lifetime by Californian David Winston, can be found inside the building in Biddenden, near Ashford.

Winston’s whole collection is now being auctioned off, with some instruments expected to sell for as much as?60,000 ($83,000, 71,000 euros) each.

Winston, who began his career as a violin maker before specializing in pianos, told AFP, “I’m nearly 71 now, it’s kind of time.”

Some of his work has been on Queen Elizabeth II’s pianos, but he is tight-lipped about his work on the Royal Collection’s keyboards.

With good reason: he is aware of the story of a woman who once spilled the beans on royal bra fittings, aside from admitting he worked on “quite a few of their instruments.”

Her warrant was revoked not long after.

Other big commissions, he says, include refurbishing the French Pleyel piano that belonged to his “great hero” Frederic Chopin.

At the Hungarian National Museum, he also worked on Ludwig van Beethoven’s Broadwood piano.

“The hair on the back of my neck stood up when I first walked into that room and saw that piano with Beethoven’s name on it,” he recalled.

Winston displays his piano collection, which ranges from the 18th to the 20th centuries.

A Schubert sonata is performed by Chinese pianist Xiaowen Shang, a Royal Academy of Music student in London, to demonstrate a piano Winston made himself as an exact duplicate of a 19th-century Viennese instrument.

The fact that it has five pedals, compared to three on most modern pianos, is the most remarkable feature.

The additional ones provide a drum and bell sound effect or a bassoon-like rasp, which is ideal for the popular martial music of the time.

Shang describes it as her favorite, saying, “Compared to the current piano… this is more delicate and has a really sensitive sound.”

She also enjoys playing the French Pleyel Duoclave, which is a piano with keyboards on both ends that allows pianists to sit face-to-face and have the sound rise up between them.

“They’re really rare: only approximately 50 were made,” Winston explains.

This instrument previously belonged to Madeleine Lioux, a well-known French concert pianist whose husband was a Resistance hero, novelist, and subsequently politician.