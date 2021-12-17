Final Arguments In Theranos’ US Trial: Fraud Or Failure?

In closing arguments in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, US jurors heard opposing perspectives, with prosecutors branding her a charlatan and the defense arguing she sincerely believed in her blood testing startup.

If Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors and clients of her once-hyped company Theranos, which folded after it was proven the machines did not operate as promised, she may face years in prison.

The high-profile case, which has drew enormous media attention and raised issues about how far companies might bend the truth, is nearing its conclusion in San Jose, California.

“Holmes chose deception over failure in business; she chose to be dishonest. That decision was not only rash, but also illegal “Prosecutor Jeff Schenk stated that she knew the company would not be able to deliver on its great objective.

At the age of 19, Holmes founded Theranos, offering self-service testing equipment that could run an analytical gamut at a low price and with only a few drops of blood — a promise that was shattered by fraud claims.

Holmes, who testified in her own defense in recent weeks, admitted to making mistakes but maintained that she was passionate about Theranos and did not intentionally mislead investors or patients.

“You have no cause to find someone guilty if they are acting in good faith,” defense attorney Kevin Downey told jurors.

He subsequently said, “Miss Holmes believed she had produced a highly valid type of technology, and she believed others outside the organization shared her view.”

On Friday, Downey will finish his final statements, and jury deliberations will begin when the defense and prosecution have finished.

Holmes has also attempted to pin some of the responsibility on Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a boyfriend she brought in to assist run the company about two decades her senior.

Balwani, who is on trial separately, has disputed the claims of sexual abuse made against him by Holmes during her evidence.

In his closing arguments, Schenk referred to testimony from former employees who expressed concerns about the startup’s machines, as well as a pregnant woman who was told she was miscarrying because of inaccurate Theranos test results.

Former Pentagon commander Jim Mattis described how, as a member of Theranos’ board of directors, he went from fascination to dissatisfaction with the company.

“Holmes’ role was to lure investors in by making false claims,” Schenk claimed. “Holmes’ job was to raise money and keep Theranos afloat,” says one source. As Theranos grew in popularity, it attracted celebrities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.