Final Appeal by E.Guinea VP Over Illegal Assets Rejected by French Court

In a continuing French drive against assets collected by corrupt elites, France’s highest appeals court confirmed Vice President Teodorin Obiang’s sentence for acquiring expensive homes with unlawfully obtained funds on Wednesday.

Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang, had his final appeal rejected by the Court of Cassation, marking the first final conviction in France of a prominent figure in a run of such investigations that had been ongoing for over a decade.

Obiang’s final appeal against a suspended three-year prison term, a $30 million fine, and the confiscation of all assets seized in the inquiry, which had been issued by a lower appeals court in February 2020, was dismissed by the court.

A new French law passed this month allows his assets to be allocated to the people of the oil-rich but impoverished West African country.

The prosecution against Obiang, whose father has been the country’s president since 1979, was the most advanced of dozens pending in France against mostly African elites over ill-gotten fortunes.

Following allegations from the NGOs Transparency International and Sherpa, investigations of such assets began in France in 2010. Teodorin Obiang was convicted for the first time in France in 2017.

“With this judgement, the French judicial authorities have established that money embezzled by prominent foreign leaders and their entourages will no longer be tolerated in France,” stated Patrick Lefas, head of Transparency International France.

“All assets purchased with filthy money in France will be confiscated, and their owners will be prosecuted and convicted,” he continued.

The verdict was welcomed as “historic” by Franceline Lepany, president of Sherpa, who said it demonstrated the achievement of strengthening the law “to put an end to a practice that has been accepted in France until now.”

The appeal was denied just days after Equatorial Guinea closed its embassy in London in response to Britain’s decision to penalize Teodorin Obiang.

Britain accused him of siphoning off state assets to maintain a lavish lifestyle that included houses throughout the world, luxury cars, and the crystal-covered glove Michael Jackson wore on his 1987-89 “Bad” tour.

Teodorin Obiang, the country’s defense and security minister, has long been known for his opulent tastes and lavish vacations.

The cash he laundered in France to build up assets, including three Bugattis, a Rolls-Royce, and two Maseratis, has been estimated at 150 million euros by French judicial authorities.

A magnificent building is among the seized items. Brief News from Washington Newsday.