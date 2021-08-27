Film And TV Shift To UK’s ‘Golden Triangle’ Spurred By Streaming Giants

A picturesque English county is transforming into the hub of Britain’s streaming-fueled film and TV production boom, with plans to establish a studio on a crop field, a world away from Hollywood.

Plans for a massive Sunset Studios complex near Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, are yet another sign of the booming production sector in this part of southeast England and across the country.

Rapid development among content players such as Netflix, along with increased demand for production space due to pandemic-related delays, has seen British film sets, workers, and locations overwhelmed this summer — with Hertfordshire becoming more of a centre, according to industry sources.

Just northwest of London is this very English county of suburban towns, villages, and countryside.

“This location in the UK was really our first choice for something of this magnitude,” Victor Coleman, president of Hudson Pacific Properties, told AFP of the 37-hectare (91-acre) site, which the company is developing with private equity partner Blackstone.

“We believe this location will be the production facility area that people will gravitate to,” he said, pointing to Hertfordshire’s excellent film and television tradition and industry infrastructure, as well as Britain’s status as one of the top worldwide production markets.

Hudson Pacific, the Los Angeles-based company behind Oscar-winning films including “La La Land,” says the?700-million ($956-million, 818-million-euro) investment is motivated by unprecedented demand for UK stage production space and the “voracious desire for content” globally.

The new campus, which may take two and a half years to develop if planning approval is granted, might have up to 25 stages to handle various types of filming, but will be tailored to companies like Amazon and Apple in particular.

According to Coleman, programs created for television and streaming platforms are now more significant than movie productions for studios.

The facility, which is the size of 51 Wembley Stadium football pitches and will be built alongside Britain’s busiest road 17 miles (27 kilometers) north of central London, will provide “the scale, the connection, and the skills base” needed, he said.

The project is estimated to generate approximately 4,500 permanent jobs and?300 million in yearly revenue for Hertfordshire.

The 1.2 million-strong county has a long history of hosting Hollywood films, dating back to the original “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” trilogies, which were both shot at Elstree Studios.

It also houses several large studios, including Warner Bros.’ Leavesden complex, which produced the “Harry Potter” franchise and a slew of other blockbusters, and is increasingly being used for location filmmaking.

