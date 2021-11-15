Fillon, a former French right-winger, has filed an appeal against his conviction for fraud.

Francois Fillon, a former French presidential candidate, will appear in court on Monday to try to clear his reputation in a corruption scandal that led to his demise and cemented the rise of Emmanuel Macron.

Francois Hollande, the conservative former prime minister, was widely expected to reclaim the Elysee Palace for the right in 2017, after five years of chaotic Socialist leadership.

However, three months before the election, Fillon’s candidacy was derailed by news that his wife Penelope was paid 613,000 euros ($700,000) for a suspected false employment as a parliamentary assistant to her husband and his deputy during a 15-year period.

Fillon, who had previously c